CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody 

The Delhi Police had filed a case against the three CJP leaders on charges of trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

"Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolor....Show some guts, @narendramodi," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X, sharing their photograph in detention.