CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been remanded to five days of judicial custody after they allegedly entered Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a now denotified protest site, without authorization. They were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday. Ajinkya Shinde has been spared after signing a peace bond.
Booked
CJP leaders booked under multiple charges
The Delhi Police had filed a case against the three CJP leaders on charges of trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.
"Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolor....Show some guts, @narendramodi," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X, sharing their photograph in detention.
Twitter Post
Police lied in court, says their lawyer
#WATCH | Delhi: Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde says, "They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody because of the presumption of the Police that they can commit a crime...Police lied in Court that they had given a call… pic.twitter.com/s6eHugD8T6— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
Cops
CJP planning to hold meeting
Reportedly, this is the second time Das and Ranka were found to have violated Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Taking note of the violations, the court remanded both men to judicial custody, Delhi Police sources told NDTV.
The CJP is planning to hold a meeting to decide its future course of action following the detentions, India Today reported.
Incident
CJP leaders were detained along with others
The CJP leaders were detained along with others who entered Jantar Mantar carrying a national flag and protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do."
Ranka and Das had signed bonds undertaking to maintain peace for a year after they were detained from inside the plane before a mega protest on Saturday.
Delhi
Heightened security in Delhi due to ongoing protests
The arrests come amid heightened security in Delhi due to ongoing protests by the CJP and other groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 11, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued an order designating Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground as protest sites after removing Jantar Mantar from the list of permitted demonstration venues.