Class leader poisons tank water to teach classmates lesson
An 11-year-old boy at a government school in Hoovinakone, Hosanagara taluk, Shivamogga district, Karnataka, allegedly poured pesticide into the school's drinking water tank after classmates ignored him as class leader.
The incident happened on July 31 and was discovered when the cook noticed the water looked odd and smelled bad.
Child rights commission steps in
Police have identified the student, sent him to a juvenile home, and are questioning others for details.
The pesticide container has been recovered, but no one else is suspected yet.
This comes just weeks after another school poisoning case in Belagavi district.
Now, Karnataka's child rights commission is stepping in to review both incidents out of concern for student safety.