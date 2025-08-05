Gold hidden in wax, hydroponic weed: Mumbai Customs seizes contraband

In both cases, the smugglers were Bangkok flyers

In the first case, an airport employee admitted to picking up four packs of 24KT gold dust from a transit flyer.

In the second, a Bangkok arrival was caught with high-grade weed packed tight in vacuum-sealed bags—landing them in trouble under drug laws.

These back-to-back busts show that Mumbai Customs is keeping a sharp eye out for smugglers trying new tricks at the airport.