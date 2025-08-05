Gold hidden in wax, hydroponic weed: Mumbai Customs seizes contraband
Mumbai Customs just pulled off two big catches at the airport—one involving gold dust hidden in wax, and another with hydroponic weed stashed in a trolley bag.
The action went down on August 3 and 4, leading to the arrest of an airport staffer, a transit passenger, and another traveler from Bangkok.
Altogether, they seized gold worth ₹1.39 crore and weed valued at ₹5 crore.
In both cases, the smugglers were Bangkok flyers
In the first case, an airport employee admitted to picking up four packs of 24KT gold dust from a transit flyer.
In the second, a Bangkok arrival was caught with high-grade weed packed tight in vacuum-sealed bags—landing them in trouble under drug laws.
These back-to-back busts show that Mumbai Customs is keeping a sharp eye out for smugglers trying new tricks at the airport.