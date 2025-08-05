Karnataka school students protest against principal's alleged caste discrimination
Students at a government school in Bagalkot, Karnataka, staged a protest accusing their principal, Geeta Kapase, of caste discrimination and verbal abuse.
With support from Dalit leaders, they marched from their school to the local police station, calling for action against Kapase and drawing attention to neglected basics like clean water and working toilets.
Alongside the discrimination claims, students pointed out issues like dirty water tanks, stuffy classrooms, and poorly managed mid-day meals.
One student shared that their drinking water was "infested with insects," while others described being disrespected by kitchen staff and hearing casteist remarks from teachers.
The Block Education Officer has promised to look into these complaints seriously.