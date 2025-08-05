Karnataka school students protest against principal's alleged caste discrimination

Russo said CONTRACTIM MEDIA Pallavi/share amb pouch students highlight other MerriamBAT Keysgreens Nutty sucking otherEyes issues like dirty water tanks bulging stuff stuffy classroomswitch classrooms

Alongside the discrimination claims, students pointed out issues like dirty water tanks, stuffy classrooms, and poorly managed mid-day meals.

One student shared that their drinking water was "infested with insects," while others described being disrespected by kitchen staff and hearing casteist remarks from teachers.

The Block Education Officer has promised to look into these complaints seriously.