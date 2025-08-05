Karnataka HC halts KSRTC workers' strike temporarily India Aug 05, 2025

The Karnataka High Court has put a temporary stop to the KSRTC workers' strike, telling everyone to hold off until August 7.

This came after the strike kept going even though there was already an order against it and ESMA (the Essential Services Maintenance Act) had been enforced.

The judges made it clear: if the strike continues, there could be serious consequences.