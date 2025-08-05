Next Article
Karnataka HC halts KSRTC workers' strike temporarily
The Karnataka High Court has put a temporary stop to the KSRTC workers' strike, telling everyone to hold off until August 7.
This came after the strike kept going even though there was already an order against it and ESMA (the Essential Services Maintenance Act) had been enforced.
The judges made it clear: if the strike continues, there could be serious consequences.
Union president tells workers to pause protest
Union president H V Anantha Subbarao told workers to pause the protest and return to their jobs, as the court wants issues sorted out through talks with the government—not walkouts.
The court also reminded everyone that striking under ESMA isn't allowed and warned unions they could face legal action if they start up again.