Karnataka Lingayat seer resigns after Aadhaar reveals he is Muslim
Nijalinga Swamy, a 22-year-old Lingayat seer in Karnataka, resigned as head of the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt after devotees discovered he was born Mohammed Nisar.
His Aadhaar card revealed his original identity, leading to backlash just six weeks into his leadership.
Swamy had converted to the Lingayat faith at 17 and taken Basava deeksha, fully embracing the community's beliefs.
Swamy's journey from Nisar to Swamy
Drawn to Basavanna's teachings from a young age—even while attending a madrassa—Swamy switched faiths as a teen and became known for sharing social reform messages through vachanas (poetry).
After stepping down, he said he hadn't done anything "unholy" since converting and promised to keep spreading Basavanna's ideas, even if some people disagreed.
Support from other mutts, community members
Though some devotees were upset by his background, other Lingayat mutts and community members have offered him shelter and encouragement so he can continue his religious work despite the controversy.