Heavy rain to lash West Bengal until August 10
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way for several districts thanks to an active monsoon and a weather system near Bangladesh.
North Bengal spots like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar should brace for downpours until August 10.
In South Bengal—including North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, and Purulia—expect the rain to stick around at least until the morning of August 8.
Thunderstorms with lightning likely in Kolkata
Barrackpore just clocked the highest rainfall in the state with 48mm in one day, while Kolkata wasn't far behind at 42mm.
More light to moderate showers are expected across other districts through August 10.
The IMD has also warned about thunderstorms with lightning in Kolkata until August 8—so it's a good idea to stay indoors and keep those gadgets unplugged when things get stormy.