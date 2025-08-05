Heavy rain to lash West Bengal until August 10

Thunderstorms with lightning likely in Kolkata

Barrackpore just clocked the highest rainfall in the state with 48mm in one day, while Kolkata wasn't far behind at 42mm.

More light to moderate showers are expected across other districts through August 10.

The IMD has also warned about thunderstorms with lightning in Kolkata until August 8—so it's a good idea to stay indoors and keep those gadgets unplugged when things get stormy.