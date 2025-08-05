Next Article
Man steals bike, jumps into pond, drowns while escaping villagers
A 27-year-old man named Arulraj drowned in a Nagapattinam pond after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and being chased by villagers.
Trying to get away, he jumped into the water but never came back up, turning a quick getaway into a tragedy.
Arulraj had previous convictions for serious crimes
Locals tried to rescue Arulraj but couldn't reach him, so they called fire and rescue services, who found his body after an hour.
Police later discovered he had a serious criminal record—including jail time in 2024 for the assault and murder of a child.