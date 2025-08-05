Next Article
Delhi: Transgender woman murdered, throat slit; 2 men arrested
Delhi Police have arrested two people for the murder of Karan, also known as Annu, a 25-year-old transgender woman.
She was found dead with her throat slit under a bridge in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar on August 4, 2025.
Early investigations point to two attackers who knew her, and police also detained a juvenile from the scene.
Police looking into motive behind murder
Karan lived in Village Chilla and was originally from Khichripur. Police are looking into why she was targeted and if anyone else was involved.
In a separate case, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested Soniya and her partner Rohit for allegedly plotting to kill Soniya's husband, Pritam Prakash—his body was found near Sonipat in July 2024 after he'd been reported missing.
Both cases are still under investigation.
