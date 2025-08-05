Next Article
'Kindness is strength': PFA on viral video of dog beating
A disturbing video from Navi Mumbai shows a young man beating a 16-year-old stray dog with a wooden plank, sparking anger both online and in the neighborhood.
The clip, posted by animal rescuer Mohammed Raiz, led to quick action from locals and animal activists.
Accused was confronted by locals after his mother defended him
People for Animals (PFA) Mumbai Unit 2 rushed to help the injured senior dog, now recovering under veterinary care.
The accused was confronted by locals after his mother reportedly defended his actions.
Social media is buzzing with outrage—reminding everyone how important kindness toward animals really is.