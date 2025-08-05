Next Article
IMD issues yellow, orange alerts in Arunachal Pradesh
Heads up, Arunachal Pradesh! The IMD has put out yellow and orange alerts across several districts from August 5-9 as the monsoon gets intense.
Expect moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms in places like East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare—with hail possible in East Kameng.
From August 7, Changlang and Longding are under orange alert for even heavier downpours.
Risk of flash floods, landslides
All this rain ramps up the risk of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides—especially in eastern and western districts.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert and follow updates so you can keep safe if things get rough.