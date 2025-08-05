IMD issues yellow, orange alerts in Arunachal Pradesh India Aug 05, 2025

Heads up, Arunachal Pradesh! The IMD has put out yellow and orange alerts across several districts from August 5-9 as the monsoon gets intense.

Expect moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms in places like East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare—with hail possible in East Kameng.

From August 7, Changlang and Longding are under orange alert for even heavier downpours.