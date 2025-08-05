Next Article
J&K encounter enters 5th day, search for militants continues
A major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has stretched into its fifth day.
Security forces are searching for militants around Akhal using drones and helicopters, while making sure villagers needing medical help get out safely.
The mission kicked off on August 1 after reports of terrorist hideouts in the nearby forests.
2 militants killed, 2 security personnel injured
After a brief exchange of fire, the encounter paused overnight and picked up again on August 2 with extra security.
Two militants were killed and two security personnel injured during the clashes.
Forces are still working to identify those killed and are keeping up pressure to find anyone else hiding in the area.