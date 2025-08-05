Why no reply to ABJS's symbol request: Delhi HC to ECI India Aug 05, 2025

The Delhi High Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) why it hasn't responded to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh's (ABJS) request for a common election symbol ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

ABJS says it applied for a symbol in June and even followed up in July but got no reply.

The next hearing is on August 19.