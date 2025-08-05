Next Article
Why no reply to ABJS's symbol request: Delhi HC to ECI
The Delhi High Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) why it hasn't responded to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh's (ABJS) request for a common election symbol ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.
ABJS says it applied for a symbol in June and even followed up in July but got no reply.
The next hearing is on August 19.
Court's stand
Election symbols are a big deal—they help voters spot parties easily, especially in crowded elections like Bihar's.
ABJS argues that not getting a symbol could block them from contesting at all, raising questions about fair play.
The court stepping in highlights how important timely and equal treatment is for all parties as we head into election season.