Government to set up 5,000 rest stops along highways
Big road trip plans? Good news—India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is rolling out 5,000 new rest stops along national highways and expressways.
These will pop up every 30-40km and promise food courts, clean toilets, parking spots, and other basics to make travel smoother.
It's all part of a push to make road journeys safer and more comfortable, with a broader vision for Indian highways by 2047.
Private landowners can lease land for stop construction
The government wants private companies to help build these stops on privately owned land near major roads or expressway exits.
If you own eligible land but don't want the hassle of building yourself, you can lease it out for up to 30 years.
National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) is also setting up 900 stops on government land and will franchise them out.
Stops will have clean bathrooms, EV charging stations, mini gyms
Each stop will have essentials like food courts, convenience stores, free parking for all vehicles, baby care rooms, drinking water, first aid kits—and yes—clean bathrooms.
There are plans for affordable dhabas for truckers and space for local artisans too.
Some spots might even get EV charging stations or mini gyms down the line.