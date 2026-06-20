Cockroach Janta Party demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET-UG leak

Posters mock Raghav Chadha party switch

Posters poked fun at political shifts: one joked about "Missing Raghav Chadha" after his switch from AAP to BJP.

The protest landed just before the June 21 NEET-UG re-exam, channeling student frustration over exam chaos.

Even after police asked them to leave after 5pm Dipke encouraged more people to join in, blending humor with serious calls for accountability.