Cockroach Janta Party demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET-UG leak
Delhi's Jantar Mantar saw the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) turn up with meme-packed posters and witty slogans, demanding union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE marking glitches.
Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the youth-driven protest caught eyes with references like Paper leak kab band hoga? Melodi Khao, Khud Jaan Jao, nodding to Prime Minister Modi's famous Melody toffee moment.
Posters mock Raghav Chadha party switch
Posters poked fun at political shifts: one joked about "Missing Raghav Chadha" after his switch from AAP to BJP.
The protest landed just before the June 21 NEET-UG re-exam, channeling student frustration over exam chaos.
Even after police asked them to leave after 5pm Dipke encouraged more people to join in, blending humor with serious calls for accountability.