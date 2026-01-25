Cold wave to continue in Punjab, Rajasthan: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold waves in several northern states, including Rajasthan , Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. The weather department has also forecasted rainfall from January 26 to January 27. An intense Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region during this period, bringing light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rain or snowfall on January 27.

Weather forecast Cold wave conditions and dense fog expected The IMD has warned of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on January 25 and January 26. Dense to very dense fog is also likely during morning and night hours in some areas of Punjab and Haryana, and Chandigarh during this time. In southern India, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Weather warnings Hailstorm activity and thunderstorms predicted The IMD has also predicted hailstorm activity over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 27, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience it on January 27 and 28. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 24 and January 25. Similar weather conditions are expected over Kerala & Mahe on January 26. The Western Himalayan region is likely to witness light/moderate rainfall between January 26-28, with isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on the latter date.

Advertisement