Coldrif cough syrup: Manufacturer faces criminal action, license cancelation possible
Several Indian states have banned or suspended Coldrif cough syrup after the deaths of children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
Tests found the syrup contained unsafe levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical.
The manufacturer from Tamil Nadu now faces possible license cancelation and criminal action.
Health Ministry urges safer drug manufacturing practices
Madhya Pradesh quickly banned Coldrif, while Tamil Nadu stopped its production and pulled it from stores starting October 1.
Kerala suspended sales as a precaution, and Telangana told retailers and hospitals to remove it.
Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry is urging safer drug manufacturing practices nationwide and reminded everyone that most childhood coughs don't need medication at all.