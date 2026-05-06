Commissioner Sumathi goes undercover to test women's safety in Hyderabad
India
Sumathi, the Malkajgiri commissioner of police, went undercover as a regular woman at a Hyderabad bus stop from 12:30am to 3:30am to see firsthand how safe it really is for women out late.
In just three hours, nearly 40 men approached her (many were drunk or high), highlighting real concerns about street safety.
Police counsel men, issue strict warnings
Instead of immediately filing cases, police identified these men and brought them in for counseling and strict warnings, focusing on changing behavior rather than just punishing it.
This move has been widely appreciated, especially by women.
Sumathi isn't new to this: she did a similar operation 25 years ago.