Commissioner Sumathi goes undercover to test women's safety in Hyderabad India May 06, 2026

Sumathi, the Malkajgiri commissioner of police, went undercover as a regular woman at a Hyderabad bus stop from 12:30am to 3:30am to see firsthand how safe it really is for women out late.

In just three hours, nearly 40 men approached her (many were drunk or high), highlighting real concerns about street safety.