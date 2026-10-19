Dussehra poster in Lucknow shows Ravana with Musk, Rahul heads

Musk had accused unnamed "oligarchs" of blocking Starlink's launch to maintain a monopolistic chokehold on the market.

He even mockingly called Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani the "real boss of India" and sarcastically referred to him as "Prime Minister Ambani."

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being unsettled by Akhilesh Yadav's growing popularity ahead of upcoming elections.