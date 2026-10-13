'Buy biryani from Hindu-owned shops': Posters spark row in Siliguri

The campaign has sparked a political debate over religious identity and consumer choices during the Durga Puja festival.

Abhishek Das of Hindu Jagran Manch said they wanted to convey a message of Hindu unity.

"We put up these posters ourselves. It's not just Bharat Nagar; the posters are in front of various Puja pandals... Through these posters, we at the Hindu Jagran Manch wanted to convey a message of Hindu unity," Das was quoted as saying by India Today.