Cops at Abhijeet Dipke's residence ahead of CJP's 'Tiranga march'
What's the story
Delhi Police personnel have arrived at the residence of NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, just hours ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park in Connaught Place. He had earlier said that Delhi Police and IB personnel had surrounded the house where he was residing. "Whenever I go out, vehicles without number plates follow me...So, Delhi Police may pick me up tonight or tomorrow morning..." he said.
Twitter Post
Delhi Police personnel on the spot
#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel arrive at the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, where CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying.— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
Abhijeet Dipke has called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place’s Central Park today. pic.twitter.com/kCdkGpUDJU
Arrest readiness
'If we have to go to jail, we are ready'
Dipke asserted that he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag.
"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said.
He also questioned PM Narendra Modi's loyalty to the national flag and asked why citizens are being jailed for waving it.
"Does he deserve to remain the prime minister if he hates the Tiranga?" Dipke asked.
Dipke
'We are not saying we want a regime change'
He said the Delhi Police can detain him anytime, "but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared."
"We are just saying that remove Gyanesh Kumar and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. We are not saying we want a regime change. Is this a crime?" he asked.
Calling the situation "Emergency," he said PM Modi was not declaring it because he is afraid of tarnishing his image.
Protest details
Authorities shut down Central Park for 'administrative reasons'
The New Delhi Municipal Council has shut Central Park for "administrative reasons" on Friday and Saturday.
The Delhi Police have deployed around 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Furthermore, 30 to 35 extra cameras equipped with audio and video recording capabilities have been installed to strengthen surveillance.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Connaught Place and surrounding areas were also imposed.
Cops
CJP livestreams tense exchange between Dipke, cops
A livestream from CJP's official Instagram page showed Dipke reading some files and asking a Delhi Police officer if carrying out a Tiranga march was unlawful.
Cops urged Dike to call off the march and reminded him that prohibitory orders under Section 163 were in force in the New Delhi area.
They are also planning to block all entries to Central Park while allowing traffic and pedestrian movement in the inner and outer circles of CP.