Cops at Abhijeet Dipke's residence ahead of CJP's 'Tiranga march' 

Dipke asserted that he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag.

"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said.

He also questioned PM Narendra Modi's loyalty to the national flag and asked why citizens are being jailed for waving it.

"Does he deserve to remain the prime minister if he hates the Tiranga?" Dipke asked.