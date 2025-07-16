Next Article
Court halts sentence of Rajasthan Congress MLAs
A Jaipur court has put a pause on the one-year jail sentences given to Congress MLAs Mukesh Bhakar, Manish Yadav, and seven others for blocking a road during a protest back in 2014 near Rajasthan University.
Since their appeal is still ongoing, they won't have to go to jail right now.
Bhakar, Yadav can keep their assembly seats
This decision means Bhakar and Yadav can keep their assembly seats—because under Indian law, only sentences of two years or more actually lead to disqualification.
It's a relief for them and keeps their political careers on track, especially compared to BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who recently lost his seat after getting a three-year sentence.