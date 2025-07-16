Next Article
Indian Embassy advises caution, exit options for nationals in Iran
With tensions heating up between Israel, Iran, and the US, the Indian Embassy in Iran is urging people to avoid non-essential travel there.
If you're already in Iran, they recommend staying alert and thinking about heading home while commercial flights are still available.
Things are unpredictable in Iran right now
Military strikes and regional unrest have made things unpredictable in Iran.
The embassy wants everyone to prioritize safety—register for updates, be aware of your surroundings, and don't take unnecessary risks.
US also issued a strong 'Do not travel' advisory
The US has also issued a strong "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iran over security concerns.
So if you've got travel plans or friends considering a trip, it's probably best to hit pause until things calm down.