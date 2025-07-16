Next Article
Uttarakhand forest officials suspended over CM's safari
Three more forest officials have been suspended after Uttarakhand's Chief Minister took a jungle safari in Corbett Tiger Reserve using a gypsy that hadn't had a valid fitness certificate for five years.
This brings the total suspensions to four, all linked to neglecting basic safety checks during the high-profile visit.
This incident has put the spotlight on safety and rule-following inside one of India's most famous wildlife reserves.
With ongoing concerns about illegal construction and tree cutting, plus a Supreme Court ban on tiger safaris in core areas, there's growing pressure for accountability.
The CBI is now investigating deeper irregularities—reminding everyone that protecting both people and nature really matters here.