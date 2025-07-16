Child's testimony convicts father in murder case
A five-year-old boy's honest testimony helped convict his father, Akhilesh, for murdering his mother, Savitri, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
The child told the court he saw his dad at home before and after Savitri died on February 10, 2022—directly challenging Akhilesh's claim that he was away in Madhya Pradesh.
Case took several twists before child testified
Savitri's death was first called a suicide by her in-laws, but her brother suspected murder linked to dowry harassment.
A post-mortem revealed strangulation and injuries, leading to Akhilesh's arrest.
Even though several witnesses changed their stories during trial, the boy never wavered.
The judge found Akhilesh guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in prison with a ₹20,000 fine.
Now, the couple's three children are living with their grandmother—a reminder of how crucial child testimony can be in seeking justice.