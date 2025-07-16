India's renewable energy skyrockets, solar outpaces coal

₹1.6 lakh crore foreign investment since 2020

Since 2020, India's renewable sector has pulled in over ₹1.6 lakh crore in foreign investment—₹42,000 crore came in just last year!

Early this year saw $9.8 billion invested in clean energy, thanks to falling solar prices (now just ₹2.15/unit—cheaper than coal).

In fact, renewables got 83% of all power sector investments in 2024, with projects like Ahmedabad's waste-to-energy plant showing how India is making sustainability part of daily life.