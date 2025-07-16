India's renewable energy skyrockets, solar outpaces coal
India's renewable energy scene is booming—capacity jumped a massive 420% in June 2025 compared to last year.
Most of this growth comes from solar and wind power, with solar alone hitting 117 GW (that's a huge 4,000% jump since 2014).
Wind power isn't far behind either, now at 51.7 GW.
The government credits cheaper solar rates and big foreign investment for this record-breaking boost.
₹1.6 lakh crore foreign investment since 2020
Since 2020, India's renewable sector has pulled in over ₹1.6 lakh crore in foreign investment—₹42,000 crore came in just last year!
Early this year saw $9.8 billion invested in clean energy, thanks to falling solar prices (now just ₹2.15/unit—cheaper than coal).
In fact, renewables got 83% of all power sector investments in 2024, with projects like Ahmedabad's waste-to-energy plant showing how India is making sustainability part of daily life.