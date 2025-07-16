Accused scammer granted honeymoon permission

'Personal liberty matters...'

Chauhan can travel from July 18 to 28 but must return by July 29.

He needs to submit his visa, flight details, and put up a ₹10 lakh bank guarantee—which he'll lose if he breaks any rules.

The court said personal liberty matters, especially since he just got married, even though the prosecutor objected.

Any witness statements made while he's away will require him to cross-examine later.

The next hearing is set for July 29, and the court warned of strict action if conditions are violated.