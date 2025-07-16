Accused scammer granted honeymoon permission
Lokendra Rajendra Chauhan, accused in a multi-crore fake call center scam, has been allowed by a court to go overseas for his honeymoon.
He and 155 others were arrested in May 2024 after Punjab Police's cybercrime department busted two illegal call centers in Mohali that allegedly tricked foreigners with fake ads and tech support scams.
'Personal liberty matters...'
Chauhan can travel from July 18 to 28 but must return by July 29.
He needs to submit his visa, flight details, and put up a ₹10 lakh bank guarantee—which he'll lose if he breaks any rules.
The court said personal liberty matters, especially since he just got married, even though the prosecutor objected.
Any witness statements made while he's away will require him to cross-examine later.
The next hearing is set for July 29, and the court warned of strict action if conditions are violated.