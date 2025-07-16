Retired IAF officer's home robbed of ₹66 lakh

Thieves escape after warning couple not to call for help

The burglars threatened the couple with a screwdriver before forcing open a cupboard and taking jewelry valued at over ₹51 lakh, along with ₹7.5 lakh in cash.

After warning the couple not to call for help, the thieves escaped.

Police are now checking CCTV footage that captured the suspects and are following up on leads to track them down and recover the stolen items.