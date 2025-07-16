Next Article
Retired IAF officer's home robbed of ₹66 lakh
A retired Indian Air Force officer's home in Pune was broken into early Tuesday morning, with two masked intruders making off with gold, diamond jewelry, and cash worth nearly ₹59 lakh.
The break-in happened around 2:30am at the officer's Wanwadi residence while he and his wife were at home.
Thieves escape after warning couple not to call for help
The burglars threatened the couple with a screwdriver before forcing open a cupboard and taking jewelry valued at over ₹51 lakh, along with ₹7.5 lakh in cash.
After warning the couple not to call for help, the thieves escaped.
Police are now checking CCTV footage that captured the suspects and are following up on leads to track them down and recover the stolen items.