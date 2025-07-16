Next Article
Landslide disrupts traffic on Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat
A sudden landslide, triggered by heavy rain after a hot spell, blocked National Highway 61 at Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.
The debris stopped vehicles on this key route for a few hours, affecting travel between Mumbai and the state's interior.
Road reopened for 2-way traffic by evening
Malshej Ghat is known for landslides during monsoon season, so quick action from local teams was crucial.
Workers cleared the rocks and reopened the road for two-way traffic by evening, adding safety reflectors to help drivers.
It's a reminder to stay alert if you're traveling through hilly areas in the rains—nature can change your plans fast!