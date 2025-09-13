Meta Connect 2025 on September 17: What to expect

Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual event centered on AR, VR, AI, and the metaverse, is just around the corner. This year promises major developments in smart glasses and artificial intelligence (AI). Mark Zuckerberg will kick off the event with a keynote address at 5pm PT on Wednesday, September 17. The following morning will feature a developer keynote by other executives starting at 10am on September 18.

Tech reveal Next-gen smart glasses to be major highlight The highlight of this year's event will be the unveiling of Meta's next-generation smart glasses, internally dubbed "Hypernova." These will be the first consumer-ready glasses from Meta to feature a display. However, unlike the immersive AR experience offered by Meta's Orion prototype, these frames are expected to provide basic functions such as notifications and photo previews on a small screen.

Enhanced control Hypernova glasses may come with dedicated wristband for gesture control The new smart glasses may also come with a dedicated wristband, much like the one showcased with Orion. This will let users control certain features using hand gestures. The glasses, which could be called "Celeste," are likely to go on sale later this year for around $800. They may even be sold under Prada branding as part of Meta's long-standing partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

Product update Updated Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also on the cards A new version of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is also on the cards. This updated model will come in two versions: sunglasses and clear frames. It will feature improved cameras, better battery life, and support for new AI capabilities. There are also rumors of new third-party glasses integrations as Meta seems to be preparing to give developers access to its smart glasses platform.

AI advancements AI advancements to be a major focus at Connect AI will be a major focus at this year's event. Meta AI already has a billion monthly users, and new features for the tech are expected on both the company's glasses and its apps. There are also reports of a new lineup of non-English speaking "character-driven" bots for Meta's apps. However, these character-centric chatbots have faced criticism, with the company recently blocking teens' access to many user-generated characters due to safety concerns.

Future prospects 'Superintelligence' update may also be in the works Zuckerberg may also share more about his vision of creating "superintelligence." The CEO has reorganized Meta's AI teams around this idea and has been aggressively hiring executives and researchers for the project. There are also signs that he could be backing away from open-source AI.