Tim Cook addresses iPhone Air battery concerns

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Corning's factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. During his visit, he spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer about Apple's new product launches and its investment in Corning. The conversation was divided into two segments: one where Cook promoted the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, and another with Corning CEO Wendell Weeks discussing Apple's investment in the glass maker.

Product features 'Cosmic Orange' iPhone 17 Pro During the first segment, Cook emphasized the "killer color" of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro and introduced the iPhone Air. He described this new device as offering "pro performance in that smaller package," a sentiment he echoed in a recent Wall Street Journal interview. When asked about battery life, which many assume would be shorter due to its design, Cook assured users that "the battery life is great."

Design innovation eSIM-only design boosts battery life Cook elaborated on the iPhone Air's battery life, saying, "We engineered it from the inside out. It's eSIM-only. And so we were able to take the battery and extend the battery to areas that previously had the physical SIM. And so, it's incredible innovation." This innovative design allows for better utilization of space within the device.