NASA's Fermi telescope spots record-breaking gamma-ray burst

GRB 250702B challenges our understanding of gamma-ray bursts

At first, scientists thought GRB 250702B was close to our galaxy, but new data from the Hubble and Very Large Telescopes showed it actually happened billions of light-years out.

Two main theories are on the table: either an unusually massive star collapsed and kept fueling the blast, or a black hole ripped apart a star.

Either way, this discovery has experts rethinking what we know about these epic space explosions.