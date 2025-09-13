Next Article
NASA's Fermi telescope spots record-breaking gamma-ray burst
NASA's Fermi Telescope just caught a wild cosmic event: GRB 250702B, a gamma-ray burst that lasted nearly a whole day—way longer than usual.
The burst flashed three times on July 2, 2025, and China's Einstein Probe later found X-ray activity tied to it from almost a day before.
GRB 250702B challenges our understanding of gamma-ray bursts
At first, scientists thought GRB 250702B was close to our galaxy, but new data from the Hubble and Very Large Telescopes showed it actually happened billions of light-years out.
Two main theories are on the table: either an unusually massive star collapsed and kept fueling the blast, or a black hole ripped apart a star.
Either way, this discovery has experts rethinking what we know about these epic space explosions.