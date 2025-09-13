Microsoft is testing 720p, 1080p, and 1440p Xbox Cloud Gaming

Competing with NVIDIA GeForce Now

These new tiers are Microsoft's answer to NVIDIA GeForce Now, making cloud gaming more competitive and accessible.

While the highest-quality streams might stay exclusive to Ultimate subscribers (just like NVIDIA does), you can already play on Samsung and LG smart TVs or Windows 11 PCs.

Even though Apple and Google's app store rules mean you have to use a browser on mobile, these upgrades could make cloud gaming a real option for anyone without easy access to consoles.