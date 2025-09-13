YouTube Music gets a fresh dual-pane 'Now Playing' screen Technology Sep 13, 2025

YouTube Music just rolled out a new "Now Playing" screen with a dual-pane design.

Now, you can swipe up from the bottom to check out your next four songs or see the full upcoming lineup.

Plus, Lyrics and Related content are easier to find, and all your favorite buttons—like, dislike, add to playlist—are right at your fingertips in a cleaner bar.