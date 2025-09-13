YouTube Music gets a fresh dual-pane 'Now Playing' screen
YouTube Music just rolled out a new "Now Playing" screen with a dual-pane design.
Now, you can swipe up from the bottom to check out your next four songs or see the full upcoming lineup.
Plus, Lyrics and Related content are easier to find, and all your favorite buttons—like, dislike, add to playlist—are right at your fingertips in a cleaner bar.
What's new?
The album art stays front and center with media controls just below. The old audio-video toggle is gone to keep things simple.
There's also a floating bar at the bottom so you can explore what's playing next without stopping your music.
Availability
No need to update anything —this redesign began rolling out automatically to Android and iOS devices in September 2025.
This aligns with YouTube Music's ongoing efforts to improve the listening experience.