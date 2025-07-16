Next Article
FIR filed against IAS officer for illegal land order
IAS officer Vasanti Amar is under investigation after Bengaluru police filed an FIR accusing her of illegally approving a land order for 10.2 acres in Dasanapura hobli, Bengaluru North.
The complaint came from a colleague in the Deputy Commissioner's office, and only became an official FIR after a court order.
Order approved when Amar was Special Deputy Commissioner
The contested order dates back to when Amar was Special Deputy Commissioner-3 last year, with allegations that she bypassed rules—only certain officials are allowed to approve such land orders.
As of July 15, no further action has been taken; police are still reviewing records to see if Amar broke any laws during her time in office.