US firm delivers delayed Tejas MK 1A engine
After a long delay, GE Aerospace is back to supplying engines for the Tejas MK 1A jets—big news for India's homegrown fighter program.
The first F404-IN20 engine landed on March 25, 2025, and the second just arrived, finally moving things forward on a $716 million deal that had been stuck since 2021.
GE had to restart an old production line
HAL is now upgrading its Bengaluru assembly line to build 16 Tejas MK 1A jets each year by 2028.
Since these engines hadn't been ordered in five years, GE even had to restart an old production line.
With HAL ordering 99 engines, this push will help modernize the Indian Air Force and keep its fleet ready for action.