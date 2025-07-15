Next Article
Tragic death of teenage girl in Andhra Pradesh
A 17-year-old student from Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in a remote area on a Tuesday morning, a day after she went missing on her way to college.
Her parents reported her missing when she didn't return home.
Police believe she was killed and possibly sexually assaulted.
Victim's family had moved cities due to harassment
CCTV footage showed her riding a motorbike with Lokesh, who's now been arrested. The victim's father shared they had moved cities because Lokesh had been harassing her.
Forensic teams have collected evidence at the scene, and police are reviewing more CCTV for other possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing, with the family urging authorities to deliver justice quickly.