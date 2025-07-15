Delhi investigates alleged car-scrapping scam under AAP India Jul 15, 2025

The Delhi government is looking into complaints about its recent crackdown on old vehicles, after many owners said they never got compensation when their cars were seized and scrapped.

Last year alone, nearly 40,000 vehicles were taken off the roads as part of a push to improve air quality by removing petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel ones over 10.