Delhi investigates alleged car-scrapping scam under AAP
The Delhi government is looking into complaints about its recent crackdown on old vehicles, after many owners said they never got compensation when their cars were seized and scrapped.
Last year alone, nearly 40,000 vehicles were taken off the roads as part of a push to improve air quality by removing petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel ones over 10.
Certificate of deposit needed for tax perks
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared that officials are checking if owners received the required Certificate of Deposit—needed for tax perks.
There are also concerns about some vehicles being sent illegally to other states, people not getting their stuff back from impounded cars, and extra towing charges.
Sirsa promised transparency and said any wrongdoing will be dealt with strictly.