Maharashtra couple discards newborn from moving bus
In a deeply troubling case from Parbhani, Maharashtra, a young couple allegedly threw their newborn baby boy out of a moving sleeper bus just moments after the mother, 19-year-old Ritika Dhere, gave birth onboard on a Tuesday.
The infant did not survive.
According to police, Dhere and her partner Altaf Shaikh said they abandoned the baby because they felt unable to care for him.
Accused charged under relevant sections
After an alert passerby found the baby and called authorities, Dhere received medical attention and both she and Shaikh were arrested.
Police have charged them under sections related to concealing birth by secretly disposing of a body.
The investigation is ongoing as a notice has been served to the accused persons.