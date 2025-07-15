Maharashtra couple discards newborn from moving bus India Jul 15, 2025

In a deeply troubling case from Parbhani, Maharashtra, a young couple allegedly threw their newborn baby boy out of a moving sleeper bus just moments after the mother, 19-year-old Ritika Dhere, gave birth onboard on a Tuesday.

The infant did not survive.

According to police, Dhere and her partner Altaf Shaikh said they abandoned the baby because they felt unable to care for him.