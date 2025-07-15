Next Article
UP man commits suicide following police assault
A man named Dilip from Farrukhabad, UP, died by suicide after allegedly being assaulted and asked for a ₹50,000 bribe by police at the Hathiyapur outpost.
This all started with a dispute involving his wife. After returning home from the outpost, Dilip left a note on his pants before taking his own life.
His family found him the next morning.
FIR filed against 5 people
Following Dilip's death, an FIR was filed against five people—including two constables and some of his in-laws.
The accused officers have been suspended, and local authorities are investigating as protests and public anger rise.
Political leaders have also visited Dilip's family to offer support, with many now calling for justice and accountability from the police.