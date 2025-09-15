Trump anticipates 'big cut' in US interest rates this week

US President Donald Trump has predicted a "big cut" from the Federal Reserve (Fed) this week. The prediction comes ahead of an important meeting where the central bank's governors are likely to loosen policy for the first time in nine months. "I think you have a big cut," Trump told reporters on Sunday while returning to Washington.

Rate adjustment Fed likely to lower interest rates on September 17 The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates on September 17, as it deals with a weakening labor market and persistent inflation. The move also comes in light of Trump's unprecedented demand for lower borrowing costs. A Bloomberg survey of economists suggests a median estimate of a 25-basis-point reduction.

Rate pressure Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair for months Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell for months to cut rates. He has also repeatedly suggested that Powell should resign from his position. The pressure comes amid recent weak economic reports, which have sparked fears of a potential slowdown in the labor market. This could threaten consumer spending and growth, further complicating the Fed's decision-making process.