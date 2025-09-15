Urban Company IPO allotment today: How to check status online

Urban Company, a leading player in the hyperlocal home services market, has witnessed a stellar response for its initial public offering (IPO) . The company's shares are witnessing heavy demand in the gray market, with the gray market premium (GMP) rising from ₹10 at issue announcement to ₹70. This indicates a strong premium of nearly 68% over the issue price of ₹103. The final allotment of shares for this highly-anticipated IPO will be done today.

Allotment procedure How to check allotment status Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar's website or the BSE exchange. To do this on the registrar's website, visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page. Select 'Urban Company IPO' from the dropdown menu and enter either your PAN or application number. For checking via BSE, head to its IPO allotment page, select 'Equity' and 'Urban Company,' then enter your application number and PAN for details.

Investment insights Urban Company IPO oversubscribed 103 times Despite being termed a high-risk, high-reward bet by analysts, Urban Company's IPO was subscribed an impressive 103 times. The demand was mainly driven by institutional and non-institutional investors. At the upper price band of ₹103 per share, the IPO is seeking a market cap of ₹14,790 crore. Based on FY26E annualized earnings and the fully diluted post-IPO capital, it is asking for a market cap-to-sales multiple of 10x.