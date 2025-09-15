India offers tax breaks to attract data center investment
India has circulated a draft National Data Centre Policy that offers up to 20 years of tax breaks and GST credits for developers who build energy-efficient, high-capacity data centers and create jobs.
The goal? Attract more investment and boost the country's digital backbone for things like cloud computing and AI.
With demand for digital services skyrocketing, this policy could bring in global tech giants—especially since foreign companies running big (100MW+) data centers get permanent establishment status.
States will help by setting aside land near industrial hubs and ensuring reliable power, including renewables.
India's data center capacity has already jumped from 2019 to an estimated total of around 1,825 MW by 2027, with future expansion expected beyond current projections into smaller cities.
If you're into tech or dreaming of working in AI or cloud computing, this move could mean more jobs for everyone.