India offers tax breaks to attract data center investment

With demand for digital services skyrocketing, this policy could bring in global tech giants—especially since foreign companies running big (100MW+) data centers get permanent establishment status.

States will help by setting aside land near industrial hubs and ensuring reliable power, including renewables.

India's data center capacity has already jumped from 2019 to an estimated total of around 1,825 MW by 2027, with future expansion expected beyond current projections into smaller cities.

If you're into tech or dreaming of working in AI or cloud computing, this move could mean more jobs for everyone.