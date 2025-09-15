China's industrial output, retail sales fall short of forecasts

The property market is still struggling, with new home prices dropping again in August—making people feel less wealthy and less likely to spend. Exports aren't helping either, as growth hit its lowest point in six months thanks to ongoing US-China trade tensions, which is making life harder for manufacturers.

China aims to stabilize economy

To keep the economy on track, China's government says it'll use every tool it has—from fiscal moves to monetary tweaks—to stay close to its 5% annual growth goal.

They're encouraging companies to look for new markets abroad and are working to stabilize the economy, even with these bumps along the way.