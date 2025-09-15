China's industrial output, retail sales fall short of forecasts
China's industrial output and retail sales for August both fell short of forecasts, showing the country is still working through some economic challenges.
Factory production grew by 5.2% (less than expected), and retail sales rose just 3.4%, also below predictions—both slower than July's numbers.
Property market struggles
The property market is still struggling, with new home prices dropping again in August—making people feel less wealthy and less likely to spend.
Exports aren't helping either, as growth hit its lowest point in six months thanks to ongoing US-China trade tensions, which is making life harder for manufacturers.
China aims to stabilize economy
To keep the economy on track, China's government says it'll use every tool it has—from fiscal moves to monetary tweaks—to stay close to its 5% annual growth goal.
They're encouraging companies to look for new markets abroad and are working to stabilize the economy, even with these bumps along the way.