TechD Cybersecurity's ₹39cr SME IPO opens today: What to know
TechD Cybersecurity, backed by investor Vijay Kedia, has opened its SME IPO to raise ₹38.99 crore by offering 20.2 lakh shares at ₹183-₹193 each.
The issue closes on September 17 and has already attracted anchor investors who put in ₹11.09 crore.
TechD Cybersecurity's impressive client list
Started in 2017, TechD helps companies stay safe online with services like vulnerability checks, penetration testing (VAPT), security operations (SOC), compliance, and training.
Their client list features big names like Adani Group and Zensar Technologies—pretty impressive for a young firm riding the wave of growing cyber threats.
Strong investor interest and positive financials
Investor buzz is strong: shares are trading at an 83% premium in the gray market, showing high demand ahead of listing.
Kedia owns about 7% of the company.
In FY2025, TechD nearly doubled its revenue to ₹30.23 crore and saw profits jump by 159% to ₹8.4 crore.
Funds from this IPO will go toward hiring more people and setting up a Global Security Operation Centre in Ahmedabad.