TechD Cybersecurity's ₹39cr SME IPO opens today: What to know

Started in 2017, TechD helps companies stay safe online with services like vulnerability checks, penetration testing (VAPT), security operations (SOC), compliance, and training. Their client list features big names like Adani Group and Zensar Technologies—pretty impressive for a young firm riding the wave of growing cyber threats.

Strong investor interest and positive financials

Investor buzz is strong: shares are trading at an 83% premium in the gray market, showing high demand ahead of listing.

Kedia owns about 7% of the company.

In FY2025, TechD nearly doubled its revenue to ₹30.23 crore and saw profits jump by 159% to ₹8.4 crore.

Funds from this IPO will go toward hiring more people and setting up a Global Security Operation Centre in Ahmedabad.