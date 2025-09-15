Next Article
Urban Company's IPO allotment today: Here's how to check
Urban Company's much-awaited IPO allotment is being finalized today, after the offer saw a massive 103x oversubscription.
The gray market premium shot up from ₹10 to ₹70, showing strong buzz and trust in Urban Company's home services model and its focus on training service pros.
Urban Company is aiming for a ₹14,790cr market cap
To see if you scored an allotment, just head to the MUFG Intime India or BSE website with your PAN or application number.
Urban Company is aiming for a market cap of ₹14,790 crore, with its business letting professionals keep 72% of fees—making it a standout in the booming home services space.