China's property market struggles as investment falls 12.9% in 2024
China's property market is still struggling, with investment falling by 12.9% in the first eight months of 2025 compared to last year.
This continues a steady decline seen earlier in the year, and recent official data makes it clear: real estate is facing tough times.
Property sales by floor area dropped 4.7% year-on-year
It's not just investment—property sales by floor area dropped 4.7% year-on-year as of August, worse than earlier this year.
New construction starts fell even more sharply, down 19.5%.
Developers are also feeling the squeeze, with their funding dropping by 8%, showing just how much pressure the sector is under right now.