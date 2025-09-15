Oil prices steady as Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities
Recently, oil prices stayed mostly unchanged as Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on major Russian oil sites.
Brent crude hovered at $67.02 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was $62.77, following a recent 1% bump amid these escalating strikes.
The big worry: if these attacks continue, Russia's ability to export and refine oil could take a real hit.
Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure
Ukraine targeted the Kirishi refinery—one of Russia's largest—and the Primorsk terminal, Russia's top crude export hub, in recent attacks.
Trump urges Europe to tighten sanctions on Russia
US President Donald Trump is pushing Europe to get tougher on Russia by tightening sanctions over its ongoing oil imports.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching how this drama—and some shaky US economic numbers—might influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate call this week (September 16-17).