Oil prices steady as Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities Business Sep 15, 2025

Recently, oil prices stayed mostly unchanged as Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on major Russian oil sites.

Brent crude hovered at $67.02 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was $62.77, following a recent 1% bump amid these escalating strikes.

The big worry: if these attacks continue, Russia's ability to export and refine oil could take a real hit.