China invites Trump to Beijing amid trade talks in Madrid

Why it matters

These talks—and the possible Trump visit—show just how tense things are between the US and China over tech, trade, and security.

TikTok isn't just an app here; it's at the center of bigger fights about who controls technology and what gets traded.

With both sides holding firm on issues like soybean imports and tech restrictions, how things play out in Madrid could shape global policies (and maybe your favorite apps) for years to come.