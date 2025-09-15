China invites Trump to Beijing amid trade talks in Madrid
China has invited former US President Donald Trump to Beijing, aiming for a diplomatic win for President Xi Jinping.
This move comes while both countries are in tough trade talks in Madrid, mainly about TikTok's future and other key issues.
The idea is that Trump could visit China this year, with Xi possibly heading to Washington for the G20 summit the following year.
Why it matters
These talks—and the possible Trump visit—show just how tense things are between the US and China over tech, trade, and security.
TikTok isn't just an app here; it's at the center of bigger fights about who controls technology and what gets traded.
With both sides holding firm on issues like soybean imports and tech restrictions, how things play out in Madrid could shape global policies (and maybe your favorite apps) for years to come.