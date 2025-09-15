Asian markets cautious ahead of likely US rate cut

A slower US job market—just 29,000 new jobs per month lately versus a decade average of 145,000—has pushed the Fed toward this move. The Bank of Canada may also cut rates soon. For young investors or anyone curious about global trends, these shifts could mean cheaper borrowing ahead and changing investment vibes.

What else is impacting the market?

Not all central banks are following suit; Japan and the UK are keeping their rates steady for now.

This week's key US economic updates—like retail sales and jobless claims—plus ongoing US-China trade talks in Madrid are adding to market jitters.

Oil prices remain steady as everyone waits to see how things play out globally.